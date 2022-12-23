Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: When could we learn it?

When can we expect to get an Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date at Netflix? It probably goes without saying, but we’d love to have it as soon as possible.

The good news, especially after that huge cliffhanger, is that we know already more of the Lily Collins series is coming. Netflix first confirmed that a good while ago! You don’t have to worry about the future and instead, we can all just ponder when the show will actually be back.

Unfortunately, we don’t think there is any pressure for the streaming service to announce anything here for a long time. For season 3, Netflix revealed the date in late September. Given that both season 2 and season 3 aired in the month of December, there’s no reason to think that we’re going to be seeing anything different here. This is a time period that is extremely lucrative when it comes to available viewers, so we don’t imagine them wanting to stray from this so long as season 4 is ready in time.

So, for now, we’re thinking that come September 2023, you will probably hear a little bit more about a season 4 date — since we’ve already heard from the producers that they don’t expect for this to be the final season, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is another cliffhanger at the end of the road here. So long as viewers keep watching Emily in Paris, Netflix will keep making it — this show does fill a gap in the market and it does serve as great escapism for a lot of people out there.

Now, let’s just hope that season 4 won’t waste too much time resolving some of the loose ends that we got at the end of season 3. After all, there is so much to dive into there!

Related – Be sure to score some other news on Emily in Paris right now

When do you think we are going to see an Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date over at Netflix?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







