Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 spoilers: ‘A Knife And No Coin’

Is Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 the most anticipated one since the premiere last month? It’s hard for it not to be! Remember for a moment here that this episode (airing on January 1) is going to be the final one before a long hiatus; with that in mind, we’re already predicting that there’s going to be some sort of epic, jaw-dropping moment at the end of it.

So what can you expect to see from start to finish here? We’re at least happy to share a few more details now — take, for example, the episode’s actual title.

As the title for this article reads, episode 8 is going to be called (per Deadline) “A Knife and No Coin.” What that means within the greater context of the story remains to be seen. Sometimes, these titles are obvious after you watch an episode. At other points, they are a little more obscure and difficult to understand. (Take, for example, “The World Is Purple.”)

What is a little more clear to us right now is what’s actually going to happen within this hour. There’s a lot that the writers could bring to the table here! Take, for starters, getting a chance to see if Jamie and Sarah actually make any headway in their quest to stop John Dutton in his tracks. Or, what’s going to happen when it comes to the cattle moving down south. We wouldn’t be shocked if we see Jimmy back on the show by the very end of this, or if we get some cliffhanger that will set the stage for episode 9. (There is no return date for the show following next weekend’s episode, but we tend to imagine that it could be back in the spring.)

