The Boys season 4 premiere date: How late could it be?

Trying to determine a precise The Boys season 4 premiere date can be a tricky task, and for a number of reasons.

Where’s the right place to start off? We suppose by mentioning that season 4 is still in production and after that, there are a mountain of special effects to be added in by the VFX team. This is a hugely ambitious, expensive series to make — greatness takes time, right? That seems to be the mantra that Prime Video tends to believe here.

In the past, we have gone over how late 2023 could be the absolute earliest we could see season 3 air, but that for now seems to be a little bit of a pipe dream. When you consider that the streaming service has the Gen V spin-off coming down the road, that probably puts less pressure on them to rush the show back.

The most likely scenario for season 4 is that it airs in the first three months of 2024 — that’s when we compare the production cycle for this season to what we’ve seen in the past. The worst-case scenario, meanwhile, is that we could be waiting until May or June of that year. We’re just not sure if the Prime Video crew is really going to want to hold it back that long, though, especially in regards to Emmy consideration. We saw after season 2 that The Boys is a little bit of a sneaky contender and if the series can come out before June 1, it could have eligibility for the 2024 show. (Remember for a moment that season 3 is going to be eligible for the Emmys next summer.)

What do you think is the worst-case scenario when it comes to The Boys season 4?

