Walker season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Ready for ‘Say Uncle’?

While you wait for Walker season 3 episode 8 to air on The CW in the new year, why not learn more about it? The title for this episode is “Say Uncle,” and there is a lot of big stuff that could be coming up throughout.

Take, for starters, how we’re going to see these characters recover from Thanksgiving — which is absolutely still a mess. This show is never shy away from drama, but what could be interesting here is how the writers combine the aftermath from the past with more drama in the present. There’s a lot they will be working to pull off here so, of course, we’re excited to see how exactly things go.

If you do want to secure some other intel right now, go ahead and check out the Walker season 3 episode 8 (“Say Uncle”) synopsis below:

FAMILY FIRST – In the aftermath of the Walker’s dramatic Thanksgiving dinner with Abeline’s (Molly Hagan) traumatic hospitalization, the family rings in the new year with members of the Walker family resolving to make better choices across the board. While Cordell (Jared Padalecki) throws himself into family matters, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) pulls Trey (Jeff Pierre) into a case tracking down an elusive tech mogul. But Cassie gets the sense she’s in hot water with Captain James (Coby Bell). Also starring Mitch Pileggi, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson and Kale Culley. Aaron Carew wrote the episode directed by Lauren Petzke. (#308). Original airdate 1/12/2023.

For those who are curious, the plan here is for the Walker: Independence spin-off to air the same day. For at least the immediate future these two shows are going to still be airing back-to-back. There will be a chance to better assess both of them when we get around to the late winter or the spring; The CW has new leadership, and that does through the majority of the schedule into a certain degree of peril.

