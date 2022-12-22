The Orville season 4: Seth MacFarlane still hoping for renewal

Could we get a Christmas miracle in the form of The Orville getting a season 4 renewal? It’s a fun thing to think about! Unfortunately, the folks at Hulu have yet to confirm anything when it comes to the future as of yet. (For those wondering, we still think that Hulu will be the company to announce the future of the show and not Disney+ — that streaming service having the first three seasons is a bonus.)

In a new post on Twitter, Seth MacFarlane responded to a post about the show’s potential future with the following — making it clear that we’re not in too different a spot than we were months ago following the most-recent finale:

We’re hoping … It’s an expensive show in a tough streaming climate, so we’ll see. Our hearts are still in it though, make no mistake. We’d love to do more.

As we’ve said for a long time now, the biggest obstacle in the way of the show’s future is the price tag. It’s not a matter of whether or not The Orville has viewers; it’s about if it has enough. That’s not an easy thing to figure out from the outside looking in, given that neither Hulu nor Disney+ show their viewer totals publicly. You wouldn’t want a show like this to come back at a significantly lower budget, since the scale and immersion are a cause for its success. This is just the trade-off, and it’s a reminder that making quality science fiction can sometimes be tough. Do we think that there are a lot of people out there who would love the show, if they were to give it a chance? Sure, but it’s hard to take the time to convince every single person on the metaphorical street.

Good things come to those who wait … right? That’s going to at least be our philosophy when it comes to this.

