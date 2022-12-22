Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: First look at adult Van!

For those of you who are unaware, there is a cornucopia of awesome stuff to be prepared for when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2. As a result, it’s rather hard to know where to start sometimes!

With this particular article, though, the folks at Showtime are making it a little bit easier. After all, we have a new look at Lauren Ambrose as the older version of Van. From the moment that she was cast, we were really excited to see what she’d bring to the table. This is a really accomplished performer taking on a fascinating character, one who is inexplicably still alive despite all of the various near-death experiences she’s had over the years.

In a new post on Twitter (click here), the show’s official account posted a couple of images of Ambrose, alongside a cheeky caption of “And you thought Van was six feet under.” (This is, of course, a reference to the actress’ prior work.) From the moment we heard that Van was still alive in the present-day timeline, we’ve wondered what the series would give us with her. Is this someone who will be working as a part of some elaborate cult ran by Lottie? Or, what if she’s the cult leader herself? We know that the character was starting to believe in supernatural occurrences out in the woods at the end of season 1.

For those unaware, Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessel has been booked to play the older version of Lottie; Showtime has yet to reveal any imagines / footage of her, but we tend to think they will before too long. Given that season 2 is not premiering until March 24, they still have time.

