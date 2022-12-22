Magnum PI season 5 premiere spoilers: Magnum, Higgins scoop

Isn’t it nice to have a few new details about the upcoming Magnum PI season 5 premiere? We tend to think so. We’ve certainly waited long enough! It’s been months since NBC revived the show after the CBS cancellation, and we still have almost two months until we actually see the show back with new episodes.

Nonetheless, we’re happy to have a little more scoop here, especially when it revolves around Magnum and Higgins! According to TVLine, the February 19 premiere titled “The Passenger” is going to feature Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters “weighing the risks” of pursing a relationship together. Does this mean that they’ll give it a go? We’re optimistic, but we recognize that in the world of TV, nothing is guaranteed. It does make sense that they would take a reasoned approach to this — not only are they partners in their business, but they are also friends. There could be some concern as to whether or not a romantic bond could complicate things, especially if the relationship doesn’t work out.

Of course, when you have feelings for someone and said feelings are reciprocated, it can be hard to avoid acting on them — emotion has to come into play here at some point, or at least that’s our personal feeling from the outside looking in.

To go along with this Magnum / Higgins news, showrunner Eric Guggenheim teased the following to the website about Katsumoto’s future:

“He’s accepted his dismissal from HPD and is now trying to figure out his next move … He never expected to have to start over at this point in his life, so it’s interesting to see him in this position.”

Do we think he could eventually get back with the police? Sure, but there could be something quite compelling with seeing him have to chase new horizons at this point in his life. It could make him a more enriched person no matter what happens!

We do tend to think we’ll have more news leading into the premiere; for now, check out the latest on filming over here.

