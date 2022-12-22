AGT: All-Stars season 1: Judges talk Terry Fator, Kodi Lee

Are you ready for the premiere of AGT: All-Stars moving into Monday, January 2? This is one of the most-anticipated reality launches of the new year, and there is a good reason for that!

We should note here, of course, that this isn’t the first time that the show has done an “all-stars” season in some shape or form. Previously, it just had a different name in America’s Got Talent: The Champions. We don’t think the new iteration is all that different, but they have done a really good job of building out the cast. We have multiple winners this time around including Kodi Lee, Terry Fator, Brandon Leake, and Dustin Tavella. These are people who seem to be coming back with one simple purpose: Showing that they can still do it.

In a new video over at this link, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews talk about that very subject — should winners come back? Terry says that he would just to prove that he is the ultimate champion? Seeing Terry Fator on the cast list is the biggest surprise, given that he is arguably one of the most successful reality TV contestants of all time. This is a guy who still has an active show in Las Vegas and he certainly doesn’t need to be doing this.

Joining the winners for this season are a cast of other well-known acts from the past several seasons, plus many international contestants, as well. (There is still Sethward, but the less we say there, the better.) The whole idea here is to offer something for everyone. We still prefer the live-show format to whatever we’re going to end up getting here, but we’re still grateful that this show exists. It serves, after all, as a nice appetizer for the flagship show, which is going to be premiering in the summer.

