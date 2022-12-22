Andor season 2 premiere date: The likely Disney+ plan

What could the folks at Disney+ be planning when it comes to an Andor season 2 premiere date, or the schedule as a whole?

On one level, we understand that it may look strange that they’d even be planning something this intensely at this point. We are still a long ways away! However, we absolutely think the streaming service is actively thinking about what they want to do next for Diego Luna and the rest of the cast. It makes sense for them to do this for an abundance of reasons.

First and foremost, Disney+ has to scale out a schedule for the greater Star Wars universe in the same way that they do the MCU. They don’t want to premiere shows too close to each other; likewise, they also want to ensure that they have a near-constant flow of programming — at the very least, two or three shows a year. This keeps people engaged and the franchise all the more viable … provided what they are putting out is the highest quality. (Luckily, Andor has already shown itself to be one of the strongest entries that they have from top to bottom.)

So what is the optimal date for them to consider? We actually don’t think that this is all that complicated for them at all. More than likely, they are taking a serious look at the moment at late September and figuring out what they want to program all around it. This is just what makes the greatest amount of sense based on what we’ve heard so far. It takes roughly a year to shoot the twelve episodes (season 2 started production this fall), and then there’s a year’s worth of post-production after the fact. Premiering in September again would allow the series to conclude in late 2024 and from there, 2025 will be open to other shows.

Remember, from the start Andor was conceived as a two-season show, with the story bringing you up to Rogue One.

