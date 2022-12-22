Sort Of season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date talk at HBO Max

Following the season 2 finale today on HBO Max, what can you expect in terms of a Sort Of season 3 renewal? Is this 100% happening?

As is often the case, there is absolutely a lot to discuss here and we begin with the following: You are going to see more of the Canadian comedy down the road! Just last week, the streaming service and the CBC (who co-produce the series) confirmed that a third batch of episodes is coming. In a statement, here is what co-creator Bilal Baig had to say:

“It’s been such a creative and rewarding pleasure to sink deeply into the mess of the lives of these characters in season two. And I look so forward to continuing and expanding the mess, alongside [fellow co-creator Fab Filippo], our gifted writers, the generous teams at Sphere Media, CBC and HBO Max, and our gorgeous cast and crew!”

Meanwhile, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max added the following:

“Baig and Filippo, alongside our partners at CBC and Sienna Films, continue to deliver a heartfelt, empathetic and engaging story and we’re thrilled we get to continue following Sabi, their family, 7ven and the Kaneko-Bauers on their journeys in the new season.”

At this point, we’re elated for any renewal that we get at HBO Max — just remember all the content that’s been purged there over the past year!

When could season 3 premiere?

There is no specific time-frame for it just yet, but a fair estimation is that we could get it either in late 2023 or early 2024. There are two primary reasons for the production flexibility at this point. First and foremost, you have to consider that things are still slow in the midst of the global health crisis. Meanwhile, we’re in an era now where there is no unspoken rule that a show has to air on an annual basis. This is not the TV world that existed a handful of years in the past.

What do you want to see on Sort Of season 3 down the road?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

