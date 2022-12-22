Gossip Girl season 2 episode 5 reveal: Is Zoya pregnant?

At the end of this week’s Gossip Girl season 2 episode 5, it was made abundantly clear that the producers want us to be thinking about some stuff.

So what’s the #1 thing at the moment? Let’s just say it has a lot to do with those final minutes and Zoya. She got with a random guy named Drew in this episode, likely as a part of her quest to get over Obie. However, he ghosted her after the fact, and she spent some time looking up how to buy the morning-after pill after the fact.

Where is this story going to go? It’s interesting, since the writers could have easily just said that she found and took the pill after the fact. It’s something that they could’ve explained in five seconds on the upcoming episode. So why linger on this process? Is the show setting up a possible pregnancy storyline for the character?

At the moment, it’s far too early to really suggest any one thing is going on here. As a matter of fact, it would feel almost foolish to do that. However, this is one of those moments that does leave you thinking, and it is also far from the only time that Gossip Girl historically would have done a pregnancy storyline. We know that this is a show that likes to dive into potentially hot-button topics, and all of this could be setting the stage for it.

Or, these theories could be nothing and the show may just be trying to further showcase how a character like Zoya handles what seems to be a one-night stand. It leaves you thinking either way, and that is precisely the point. No matter the end result here, this experience could change the characters as we move into the next part of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Gossip Girl, including what else could lie ahead

What do you think about the overall events of Gossip Girl season 2 episode 5 at present?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







