Gossip Girl season 2 episode 6 preview: Where is Georgina?

As we look ahead to Gossip Girl season 2 episode 6, there is one question firmly on our mind: Where is Georgina Sparks?

Now, we should backtrack for a moment and note that Michelle Trachtenberg was never confirmed to be a full-time part of the HBO Max revival this season. Yet, thanks to some of the teasers that were put out here in advance, she was the part of the story we were the most excited about. This is a character with such a rich history of plotting and scheming … basically, the sort of stuff that we love from this show.

Alas, there is still no specific point as to when this character is going to be coming back, but we do think she’ll be surfacing before too long. We’re just happy for now that episode 6 is airing next week on the streaming service, and that this show isn’t taking some sort of brief holiday-related hiatus. After all, there are a number of other series out there doing this and we find those by and large to be frustrating. People are home right now! Why not give them something else to watch.

Of course, we recognize fully that there are a lot of other fascinating stories that Gossip Girl can take on that have nothing to do directly with Georgina. Take, for example, what we saw with Zoya at the end of episode 5, or the continued exploits of this version of Gossip Girl. We’re at a point in the season now where things are inevitably going to get more chaotic and messy, which is precisely what we want. Because the streaming model limits the number of episodes that will be in a season, that means there’s going to be less room for filler and in the end, even more chaos every single step of the way.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Gossip Girl, including what else could be coming

Is there anything you are especially excited to see moving into Gossip Girl season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







