The Witcher season 3 premiere date: EP on Henry Cavill exit

While we may be waiting for a long time to see The Witcher season 3 on Netflix, isn’t it nice to have a little news in advance? We tend to think so.

As a lot of you know already, the third season of the show is going to be a tad bittersweet. This is the final one for star Henry Cavill, as he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the upcoming / already-confirmed season 4. Now, there have been rumors as to whether or not Henry could return after his Superman – DC return prospects fell through, but that doesn’t appear to be happening. This is going to be the end for him as Geralt, and of course we want there to be a worthy send-off.

So is that happening? It does seem that way, at least based on what showrunner Lauren Hissrich had to say recently to Entertainment Weekly:

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately … What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books … Obviously, we can’t do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There’s so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books.”

Ironically, there is some online speculation that one of the reasons for Cavill’s exit has to do with deviations from the source material, but that has not been confirmed and in general, we’ll wait and see if the actor ever speaks out on the subject. For the time being, we just hope that season 3 turns out great.

The reason for the extra press right now on The Witcher has to do firmly with the Blood Origin prequel premiering on Christmas Day; it’s possible that some sort of date / approximation for season 3 could be announced alongside it. For now, the only thing that is confirmed is “summer.”

