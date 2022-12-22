Alice in Borderland season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big season 2 premiere today on Netflix, can you expect an Alice in Borderland season 3 renewal down the road? It certainly feels like a subject well-worth tackling…

First and foremost, we should note that the Japanese series feels like one of those that is still full of untapped potential. There is a lot of room for it to grow, especially here in America where international programs are becoming increasingly popular.

With all of this being said, nothing is 100% cemented insofar as the future goes, at least for now. There is no Alice in Borderland renewal at present, but that shouldn’t be thought of as something that is altogether shocking or worrisome when it comes to the future. It’s important to remember here in general that Netflix shows can take a while to be renewed, and the streaming service is often choosy. They will look at total viewership, but also how quickly it amasses said viewership. They want to think that viewers are addicted to the show and that they’ll come back in quick time the moment after it ends.

Of course, we think the series’ international status is one of things most useful here. Netflix wants to be a global brand, and they have great examples in Elite and Squid Game of shows that transcend a singular part of the world. The more that they can broaden and diversify their lineup, the better it is going to be for them long-term.

If we do get another season…

We don’t expect it to arrive for a good bit of time. We don’t foresee that Netflix will rush anything along here, largely because they don’t with any of their shows. We’ll be happy to get something more in early 2024, if then. Realistically, it could be much longer given that there was a two-year wait between season 1 and season 2.

