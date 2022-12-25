Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? The future of season 5

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We know that we are getting closer to season 5 coming on the air, but are we actually there?

We wish that we could say that the Nathan Fillion show is back on the air, but at least it’s going to be back before too long! The series remains on hiatus tonight, not that this should be much of a surprise to anyone out there. It’s Christmas Day! This is not a time in which you tend to see new installments for just about any show, as networks want to ensure they get the best live ratings possible. Even if it is somewhat of a tradition in the UK for people to sit around and watch TV on December 25, that 100% doesn’t happen here in the US.

At the time of this writing, we are officially nine days way from The Rookie returning to air and when it does, it’s going to be in a brand-new timeslot! You are going to have a chance to see it back come Tuesday, January 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will be followed by a new episode of The Rookie: Feds. While there is no official synopsis for the Rookie episode yet, the Feds one indicates that Fillion will be making a guest-star turn during it:

“The Silent Prisoner” – A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone enlists John Nolan to help her remodel Cutty’s garage into a living space; and Brendon, ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette, discovers she has feelings for someone else on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, JAN. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

As for the flagship show, all we can really hope for right now is a chance to see more of Bradford and Chen. They’re going on a date! Will we get to see it?

