Euphoria season 3 premiere date: More 2024 evidence

Just in case you needed some further evidence that Euphoria season 3 is not going to be premiering until 2024, HBO has offered it.

In what form are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say that the network recently unveiled a new sizzle reel for a lot of the shows that are coming up in 2023, and the Zendaya series was not mentioned as a part of it. Fascinating, no?

Well, there is a reason for this and a specific method to the madness. All of the shows that were featured in that sizzle reel (which included The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, Succession, True Detective, and another show from Sam Levinson in The Idol) had some footage to show. That’s not something that Euphoria has the luxury of right now. Filming has yet to begin on the next batch of episodes and for now, there is no specific timetable on when that will be other than “soon.”

Now, the omission from this preview does not necessarily rule out the show entirely for a 2023 launch, but it does feel increasingly unlikely. HBO isn’t even trying to push it as a 2023 release, and they most likely know that there are going to be some other great opportunities for it to shine down the road. They don’t want to hurry along a show with a pretty intense production once it gets going; also, they are likely well-aware of the fact that the ratings for it will probably be the best in January / February 2024. This is the same time period that season 2 was available in 2022, and we don’t have to tell you that it increased its viewership significantly.

Now, Euphoria season 3 is one of the most-hyped programs that the network has — at least in terms of ones that don’t involve dragons.

