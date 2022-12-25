Is East New York new tonight on CBS, back with season 1?

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but the cliffhanger at the end of this past episode has us nervous. Is Bentley okay? What should we be concerned about for the time being? If the writers wanted us to be very-much nervous over the future, then mission accomplished! You got exactly what you wanted.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to be getting a new episode tonight, albeit for a fairly understandable reason. It’s Christmas! Routinely, major networks do not program their hit shows for December 25, recognizing that the bulk of the viewership is going to be off doing some other things. The network recognizes that this is a first-year show and by virtue of that, it needs every viewer that it can! This is why we are going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer for whatever the future will hold.

The next new episode of East New York is titled “10-13,” and it is currently set for Sunday, January 8. If you haven’t seen the synopsis for it yet, take a look below:

“10-13” – With Bentley fighting for his life, Haywood and team race to track down the shooter, whose true target may have been another one of their own, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Jan. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

If we had to wager some sort of educated guess here, it is that Bentley’s fate ends up being resolved at some point in the early going. One of the trickier parts of this story, meanwhile, may be someone else wrestling with the fact that the bullet may have been meant for them. We all know that survivor’s guilt is a real thing, but this situation is taking that and moving it up yet another degree. It will be a hard thing for certain characters to sit with.

