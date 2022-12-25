Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, December 25, 2022?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see the Queen Latifah series back on the air, and soon?

It goes without saying at this point, but there is so much good stuff to look forward to when it comes to the Queen Latifah show’s future, especially in terms of getting to see what lies ahead for Robyn and Mel. The two had some conflict when the show was last on the air, and there was a big cliffhanger when it comes to Mel’s brother that has us very-much excited for what the future holds.

Unfortunately, we’re not in a spot where we are going to get to see more of the series tonight … and nor do we expect a whole lot in the near future either. Tonight is Christmas, so of course the show is going to be MIA here! This is a notoriously tough spot for primetime TV in America, so there aren’t many networks that would ever want to air their programming here and send their ratings down the tubes.

The harder part to accept for The Equalizer is that as of right now, the plan is for the show to come back on Sunday, February 19, and we’re not even going to get more info on this episode for a long time! We hope that come the end of January, we’ll at least get some sort of synopsis. The silver lining to this hiatus is that it could allow us to get more episodes in succession without as many breaks in the middle, but we have to get there first. We’re in a spot here where we just need to take things one installment at a time.

