Severance season 2 premiere date: What’s the biggest roadblock?

Is Severance season 2 going to be the biggest show of 2023? We recognize already that new episodes are not even confirmed for next year; yet, that is likely when the show is coming back. Production is already underway and at this point, we just have to wait and see what this batch of episodes looks and feels like. There is so much to both think about and anticipate following the pretty shocking events of the season 1 finale!

For the next order of business here, we want to think in terms of narrowing down the premiere date … plus talking about what the road ahead to it is going to look like. Things are going to be more complicated than they appear on the surface, and that is often the case when it comes to TV.

The first hang-up we face leading up to season 2 is rather simple: How long filming itself is going to take! Cameras are going to stop rolling in May and because production is taking that long, it is pretty impossible that we see episodes before then. (Network TV shows can at times air episodes while they are still in production, but they also film a lot more and the vast majority of them are not anywhere near as complicated.)

The second thing that will slow things down, of course, is the post-production process, which could take a while for a show like this with such a specific look and feel. It can take months to polish up episodes, but because Apple TV+ does not stream all of them at once, that makes it more possible for a start date at some point in August or September. That’s just a rough estimate based on our current estimations.

We know that we are referring to these things as “hang-ups” or roadblocks but in reality, they are absolutely for the best when it comes to the long-term future of the show. They are the things that will actively work to ensure that we get more of Severance down the line and the quality remains 100% there.

