Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Impact of Emmy rule change

Could some recent changes with the Emmys, of all things, end up having an impact on the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

Before we dive too far into this, let’s go ahead and specify what some of these changes are for those curious. Over the past few years, Emmy voters have been able to vote for as many potential nominees as they want within a category, which has led to certain shows dominating in terms of total nods. Ted Lasso is one of those shows, alongside ones like Succession, Dopesick, or The White Lotus. Moving forward, that’s going to change and voters will only be able to vote for the standard number of slots per category — think five or six.

As a result of this change, it’s likely that the Jason Sudeikis comedy will receive less nominations than it has in the past — especially in the Supporting Actor categories. To counter that, could we see Apple TV+ decide to split up season 3 into two different halves, giving them two different opportunities for Emmy nominations? It could be a way to counteract the smaller total and move the show up in the history books in terms of total nominations. (They may want this especially if this is the final season of the show, which has not been confirmed.)

With that being said, we have a hard time thinking that the streamer is going to be so vain that they allow awards to be the determining factor in when the show comes back on the air or how it airs. We do think that goes against the show’s message of kindness and humility. If Apple TV+ does split up the third season, it is probably for post-production reasons or to keep subscribers around longer.

Prepare to see season 3 start up at some point in the spring — fingers crossed for a late March or April start! Also, some more Emmy love on the other side.

When do you think that we’re going to actually see a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

