Grey’s Anatomy season 20 renewal: Where do things stand?

As we get ourselves prepared for the return of season 19 in February, why not discuss a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 renewal a little further? there is a lot to dive into here, both in terms of where things are now and where they could be come March or April, which is when ABC starts to make these decisions.

If you would to ask us to make a renewal decision right now, we’d say it’s a no-brainer to bring the medical drama back. However, this is where we remind you that this situation is a little more complicated than a lot of them are across the board. We think that the network will understandably wait to see how the show prepares without Ellen Pompeo before they make a firm decision. They would be silly not to! There is a chance that a good 80-90% of fans stick around, but the drop-off could be much more substantial than that. There will be some people who stop watching, and we tend to think that the network is prepared for that.

Ultimately, the case to bring this show back just goes beyond just the live ratings. It also is determined to some extent by streaming on Hulu after the fact! This is one of the most popular shows all over the world and financially, it has so many different revenue streams. This is why there is a fantastic opportunity for it to succeed even moving forward.

So provided there is a season 20, is there a chance that Pompeo does return? We don’t anything can be said with the utmost certainty, but we don’t exactly think that ABC is going to rule out the possibility. They most likely realize that if Ellen does ever want to come back, they would welcome her with open arms. (It does feel already like she is going to return for the end of this season.)

