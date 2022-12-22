Blue Bloods season 14 renewal: Where do things stand?

What is the state of things at present when it comes to a Blue Bloods season 14 renewal over at CBS? We don’t think it’s too early to start thinking about this. After all, this is such an important series for the network, and we do want to ensure that it gets a proper send-off no matter when it says goodbye.

Of course, the larger mystery for now is simply a matter of whether or not CBS agrees with some of these ideals.

For the time being, we don’t necessarily think it is the plan for season 14 to be the end. The ratings for the show may be down versus its heyday, but it does still have a loyal audience in terms of linear television and in syndication. Its true scope goes beyond just the numbers you see on-screen, and this is also a rare show that CBS barely has to promote. Its viewers are loyal enough that they’ll keep watching even if they don’t say too much about it in advance.

There is also one other thing to think about at present: What would CBS put in this timeslot that would fare any better than this show? You could think that this is a crazy thing to think about but honesty, we don’t really think that it is. It’s a huge reason to keep things going.

When will we hear about a season 14?

Probably in March or April. The biggest component to this decision is likely going to be making sure that Tom Selleck is still on board; him signing on has been the thing that triggers a renewal for a good while now, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change now.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates right now when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you think the chances are that we’re going to see a Blue Bloods season 14 down the road?

Be sure to share your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other great updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







