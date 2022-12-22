Emily in Paris season 4: Will it be the final season?

As we get ourselves prepared for Emily in Paris season 4, of course there is a lot of interesting stuff to think over. Take, for starters, the long-term future of the series.

Are we gearing up for the final season? We recognize why some would think that. Just consider that seasons 3 and 4 were ordered at the same time and historically, Netflix is not a streaming service that tends to have shows that run for some extreme period of time.

While this is ultimately going to be up to the streaming service to determine, we can at least say that executive producer Darren Star would like to keep it going. Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what he had to say on the subject:

I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. It’s not necessarily conceived as a final chapter. I think like every other show, it’s a rich ensemble. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end. And I don’t think this show is limited by a number of seasons, I think it’s limited by everybody’s enthusiasm and excitement about doing it and telling stories about these characters because I think the world, especially after Season 3, the universe of the show is expanded because we have such a fantastic ensemble of characters and the show, it’s Emily In Paris, but I think it’s moved beyond just Emily in Paris, which is exciting.

Because there is another season already on the way, there’s not going to be any pressure for Netflix to announce a season 5 anytime soon. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if in a year from now, we’re still sitting around wondering what the future is going to hold here.

