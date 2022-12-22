What transpired over the course of The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 11 on MTV? We suppose we should start with Trivia. There’s a reason why TJ Lavin loves this so much! This is an opportunity for him to get a big belly laugh, and to watch the contestants put through a certain degree of turmoil.

There was a lot of voting that went on leading into the end of the episode, and the dynamic was different now that people aren’t competing as teams. Nurys found herself getting into the Zone, and that left Nany, Moriah, and Amber in a spot where they had to draw daggers. Only one of them could be safe, and that person was Moriah! That gave her the power to decide — do you declare Amber safe, or opt to give the nod to Nany instead? She went for Nany, and that meant that Amber was forced to square off with Nurys to stick around in the competition.

We did feel Nurys throughout her entire time down there — she’s a rookie facing off against a former champion, and someone who had shown in the past that she is capable of showing and competing when it matters the most. That is what happened here — she kept fighting and with that, she and Chauncey had a chance to move forward.

So even though this is the end for Nurys this season, she doesn’t have a lot to be upset about. It’s really hard to be a rookie on this show when people are constantly coming for you. There are a lot of rookies that tend to fade into the background shortly after the fact, and we hope that this is not going to be the case here.

Here’s the twist…

TJ made it clear that so long as Nelson is in the game, she has a chance! We will see what happens from here…

