Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: John Dutton’s top threats

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 on January 1, we’re ready for drama aplenty around John Dutton. He may be the Governor of Montana, but there is no guarantee that he stays that way — especially with so many vicious opponents currently breathing down his neck.

So who could be out to stop Kevin Costner’s character for good? What makes this story so interesting is that it’s not just one enemy he is working to stop! Instead, there are adversaries on all sides and as we wait for the series to return, this does feel like high time to take a larger look at the obstacles ahead…

1. The wolves – We’ve said this for a while, but this is the crisis lurking in the shadows. He and Rip have both probably thought they’d be able to skate on this a little bit too easily when, in reality, this could doom them for some time.

2. Jamie and Sarah – They have a plan that involves using the ranch against him and in some ways, this could be effective! However, there are also some serious flaws present here, including the possibility that Beth blackmails Jamie again and shuts it down.

3. The battle bankrupting him – Maybe this wouldn’t immediately remove John from office, but it would strip him of his influence. The issues that he’s facing right now with the herd and severe and may only get worse.

4. John himself – Sometimes, we’ve seen this character be able to work his way out of near-impossible situations. At the same time, we’ve also seen him be his own worst enemy. Who knows what side of this character we’re going to be getting coming up?

Remember…

It’s also possible that there could be even more threats beyond just this group. Also, episode may not bring all that much in the way of resolution.

Who do you think is John Dutton’s biggest threat moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 8?

Who do you think is John Dutton's biggest threat moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 8?

