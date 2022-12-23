Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 6 January plan

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that the Shemar Moore series was off the air last week, but is that changing?

There is a lot of fascinating news worth sharing over the coming weeks, but let’s just start with the current (and unfortunate) reality: There is no new episode tonight. We’re still in the midst of a hiatus, and it is one that will last until we get around to Friday, January 6. The reasoning for this is rather simple — namely, that the network does not want to put any shows on the air at a time when the live ratings are going to falter. Tonight is December 23, a time when people are either traveling for the holidays or preparing for the holidays. There is no official SWAT renewal as of yet so clearly, the network does not want to take a risk.

Let’s shift over now to some of the good news, starting with the synopsis for the January 6 installment if you haven’t seen it already:

“Pariah” – When faced with a series of random shootings, one SWAT member’s family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack. Also, Hondo prepares to meet Rochelle’s parents for the first time, and Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Jan. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What about beyond this?

Well, there is even more good stuff coming up! It does appear as though there is a new episode coming on January 13, and it would not surprise us at all if there is also another installment coming on January 20 or January 27. While you want to avoid airing episodes during the holidays, you absolutely want to air things in January. This is the best chance to take advantage of viewers being home in the cold!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the subject of SWAT, including other details on what the future holds

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into SWAT season 6 episode 9 on CBS?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







