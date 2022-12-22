House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Further 2024 clues

At this point, it does feel more or less confirmed that House of the Dragon season 2 is not going to be premiering until we get around to 2024. Even with that being said, though, we’re happy to share and/or dive into further evidence the moment that we’ve got it.

Today, that very thing comes courtesy of an HBO / HBO Max sizzle reel that chose to leave out the Emma D’Arcy drama, and we tend to think that there is a pretty particular reason for it.

This teaser video (which you can see over at the link here) includes a number of the upcoming high-profile releases including The Last of Us, Succession, and even the long-awaited True Detective season 4 that we anticipate coming out when we get around to the summer or fall of next year. There was nothing on House of the Dragon, and there are multiple reasons for that.

First and foremost, remember that the second season is not slated to begin production until March — it’s hard to share much of anything for an upcoming season when you have absolutely zero to share! That’s a big consideration here, but it could be March or April 2024 until the series airs. If HBO started to tease season 2 at this point, there’s a chance that could cause some confusion and make people actually think more episodes are coming up soon. That’s not happening.

When can you start to see some video teases for season 2?

We think that come next fall, HBO will be a little more keen to do a few of these things. Until then, we just don’t think they will force the issue with any of this! Instead, they can just quietly let the people do their magic behind the scenes.

