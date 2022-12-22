Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC, December 22?

Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? We’d love to be able to dive back into the world of the Hilary Swank show at this point, especially after we’ve been away from it for a little while. The question in the end, of course, comes down to whether or not we’re going to have that opportunity.

So what can we say on the subject at present? Let’s just say that we’re going to be waiting for a long time even still. Despite getting some good news recently including a Golden Globe nomination for Swank, the drama is still going to be off the air for a while. The plan is to bring it back come late February, where it is going to exit on the network as a part of a schedule that also includes Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. (In other news, the same lineup that it was a part of before.)

In case you didn’t see the promo for season 1 episode 7, let’s just say that the show’s big return is going to be ALL sorts of intense. After all, Eileen is held hostage! This is another clear bit of evidence that the digging she has done so far has come with some pretty severe ramifications, and there are going to be some people out there who want to control her every thought. Whether or not they will do so, however, remains to be seen — we just think that the writers are going to have a hard time writing out their main character after just a handful of episodes. There’s a good chance that Eileen makes it through, but there are some other consequences that could be coming.

Hopefully, come late January or early February, we will have some other updates — and we’re excited to share all of them!

