Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, December 22?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are it and its spin-off Station 19 about to deliver some holiday treats?

We’ll go ahead and admit here that if these two shows did come back with some new installments tomorrow, it would come as a complete surprise. Neither one of them have aired in a while, so why come back and air somewhat on an island?

In the end, this is precisely what the network must have been thinking: Both the Ellen Pompeo and Jaina Lee Ortiz dramas are still off the air, and they will continue to be until we get around to late February. Our hope is that the grand returns will be stuffed full of twists, turns, and memorable moments — obviously, we are going to get some with Grey’s since we are talking about the final episode there for Meredith Grey. That is something that could define much of the future of this whole franchise! There is a risk that viewers will check out of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital along with Dr. Grey and in doing that, they may also depart Station 19, as well. We’re sure that ABC is prepared for this possibility and with that, they will likely do whatever they can in order to keep viewers around.

The unfortunate thing is that there’s probably not a whole lot more to share on either of these shows until we get closer to either late January or February, mostly because the folks at ABC have no real reason to hurry anything along. They want to hit the promotional tour hard for both of these shows at a time where there are a ton of people paying attention and in the end, that’s just not something that is happening right now.

