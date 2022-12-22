Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS, Season 1 episode 10?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? It probably won’t come as much of a surprise, but we’d love to see season 1 episode 10 as soon as possible. How can we not? We’re looking at a story here that can alternate between comedy and drama, has some quirky characters, and really feels like a perfect throwback to TV in the early 2000’s. Even though there are some other legal dramas on the air right now, none of them feel quite like this!

Now that we’ve said all of that, this is where we have to take on the unfortunate role of bearer of bad news: There is nothing more from So Help Me Todd on the air tonight. Last week’s installment was the final one of the calendar year and now, we have to sit around to see the show return on Thursday, January 5.

Is there a lot to look forward to on the next installment? We tend to think so, with an appearance from Scrubs and Happy Endings alum Eliza Coupe being high on the light. Just take a look at the So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 10 synopsis for more insight, in the event you haven’t seen it already.

“The Devil You Know” – When Margaret finds herself on the verge of losing a prominent case involving the murder of an investigative journalist, Todd seeks help from an unlikely source: his imprisoned ex-girlfriend, Veronica (Eliza Coupe), on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Jan. 5 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this episode, we hope that you’ll be able to get a few surprises — for us personally, we’re hoping that Coupe can be someone who appears on a number of occasions in the future. Fingers crossed!

