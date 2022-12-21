Billions season 7 premiere date: Where do things stand?

What is the current state of things when it comes to a Billions season 7 premiere date at Showtime? Admittedly, it has been a long time already since we’ve heard much news on the show and its overall future.

Ever since season 6 wrapped up in the spring, much has been quiet on the Paul Giamatti drama. Granted, there hasn’t been much of a need to hurry anything along. We got the second half of season 5 shortly before season 6, so we were spoiled with a lot of great stuff in a short period of time way back when. We’re in a spot now where things have to move a little bit slower while production keeps chugging along. Filming for season 7 is underway and has been for several weeks now, but this is just the first step to get the show on the air. These episodes have to be shot and after that, they need to be edited and put together. There are so many metaphorical hoops that have to be jumped through here in order to get us from point A to point B.

The biggest thing that could decide the return of Billions is rather simple: Showtime’s schedule. We know that they have Your Honor season 2 in January and then Yellowjackets in March. By virtue of these things alone, the earliest that we could conceivably see the show coming back on the air is when we get around to the late spring or the summer. (Think in terms of May through July.) This could be a window that works well for the show, at least in terms of allowing it time to be properly promoted.

The big mystery that we’d wonder about until then is whether or not season 7 will be the final one for the show. That’s not something that has been confirmed as of yet, and we will be waiting to get a few more details shared on that. They could announce it at the same time they do a premiere date!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the subject of Billions right now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Billions season 7?

Let us know right now in the comments! Also, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







