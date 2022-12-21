Winning Time season 2 premiere date teased by HBO

Are we inching ever closer to a Winning Time season 2 premiere date at HBO? It feels that way, even if there is no confirmation at present.

Over the past few months, things have been relatively quiet when it comes to the Lakers-centric basketball series. However, it was one of many shows teased today at the network unveiled a larger look at their upcoming lineup. There is clearly a lot to look forward to across the board in 2023, and Winning Time is really just scratching the surface of it.

If you want to look at the first season as the formation of the dynasty, season 2 is going to be about the delicate art of maintaining it. That’s going to be hard as egos expand, and that of course includes the one of Dr. Jerry Buss. John C. Reilly will remain at the center of the operation as they attempt to keep the core group of players happy, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

So while we may know that season 2 is going to launch at some point in 2023, that is admittedly a pretty broad window of time. Is there any way to narrow it down further? Well, what we can say is that late spring is probably the earliest you could see the show back, as there has been nothing altogether specific about it beyond that. We just know that HBO has The Last of Us in the winter and they seem to be set on having Succession season 4 in the spring. On the basis of this alone, we don’t tend to think that they are going to be in a hurry to launch too much else — though of course, they could always surprise us.

Let’s just hope that Winning Time season 2 lives up to the legacy of season 1 — just don’t expect every single moment to be true to life. (You can see a full teaser for what is coming up over at the link here.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Winning Time

What do you most want to see when it comes to Winning Time season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







