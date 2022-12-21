Outlander season 7 premiere date: Sam Heughan talks 2023 start

The wait for an Outlander season 7 premiere date has absolutely been excruciating — there’s no doubt about that. Is it true that we’ve all collectively gone through these long Droughtlanders before? Sure, but we don’t tend to think that it makes these situations any easier now.

By this time last year, Starz had been kind enough to share a season 6 premiere date; this time around, however, they’ve said almost nothing. It’s a tough thing to deal with, and it also suggests that we probably won’t be getting season 7 through at least the first few months of the year. Could we be wrong? Absolutely, and we’d honestly love to be.

The only thing that we can assure you of right now is that the network is not doing some absolutely-bonkers thing like making you wait until 2024 to see what’s coming over the next 16 episodes. In a new post on Instagram, Jamie Fraser himself in Sam Heughan shared a graphic making it very-much clear that new episodes are coming in 2023. Unfortunately, that doesn’t exactly narrow a lot down. We still think it makes the most sense for the first half of season 7 to air before the summer, mostly because that would enable the second half to premiere in the fall. We’re of course saying this under the assumption that Starz would split up these episodes into chunks, which just makes the most sense when it comes to retaining subscribers and preventing an insufferable hiatus.

We probably don’t need to say too much about what’s coming up in these upcoming episodes, even if you aren’t familiar with the Diana Gabaldon source material. The end of the season 6 finale made it abundantly clear what Jamie’s next move is going to be in regards to rescuing Claire and once this crisis is over, another one is going to clearly present itself in the Revolutionary War. That is the sort of thing that could be all-encompassing to the world of Fraser’s Ridge and beyond for a pretty long time.

Related – Check out some news on Outlander, including more discussion on a split season

When do you think Starz is going to give us some Outlander season 7 premiere date news?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other insight you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







