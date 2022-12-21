NCIS season 21 renewal: Where things currently stand

Since we are in the middle of a pretty-substantial season 20 hiatus, why not take a moment discussing NCIS season 21 and where things currently stand? The crime procedural has already shown itself to have remarkable longevity, and as of late it’s done one of the most challenging things in withstanding the exit of one Mark Harmon.

Based on everything we are seeing and hearing right now, it does also feel rather likely that a season 21 is coming on the horizon. Just take a larger look at some of the evidence!

As strange as it sounds, one of the biggest signs we are getting more NCIS is that big three-part crossover that is taking place on January 9. We wonder already if the network is testing the waters here for a potential three-hour lineup down the road featuring all three shows. Remember that CBS is already doing something similar here with the FBI franchise, so why wouldn’t they also consider something like this? It’s just the thing that makes the most sense at the moment!

Meanwhile, the show remains one of the most-watched programs in the United States, and that’s without even mentioning its global presence. It is true that the live ratings are down versus season 20, but that was to be expected given both Harmon’s exit and the natural viewer fatigue that does tend to happen from one year to the next. However, remember that more and more people are streaming the show, and we also tend to think that CBS has already figured out some ways to cut down on costs.

For now, it really does feel like NCIS is going to last however long the writers and the network want it to. If that changes we’ll let you know, but there is no reason to sound an alarm in the immediate future here.

Where do you think things stand right now when it comes to an NCIS season 21 renewal?

