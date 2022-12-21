Magnum PI season 5: Is filming still going strong?

We know that we’re just a handful of days away from Christmas, but is work still happening for Magnum PI season 5?

Well, here is what we can share at present. Based on some posts from TC himself in Stephen Hill on his Instagram Stories, he was in the midst of a super-long 18-hour day less than 24 hours ago! These sort of extreme filming sessions do happen here and there during production, and that’s one of the reasons the cast and crew deserve breaks here and there throughout the year. When they are working, they are working hard.

Based on everything that we’ve seen and heard, it does feel like the cast has to be close to wrapping the ten episodes that are meant to constitute season 5 — remember here that NBC aired twenty of them that are going to air across two seasons. The great thing for the producers is that this two-season order gives them a great opportunity to swing for the fences at the end of season 5, and potentially come up with an ending that they would not put together otherwise. There’s something to be said for having the flexibility to come with something that is different and exciting, and we’re looking forward to checking out the end result here. It’s certainly nice to know entering the holidays that the show is coming to NBC on February 19, and we personally tend to believe that there are some BIG time reveals that will be coming in the near future.

Now, let’s just hope that there are a few more substantial promos for the show once we get around to January! We want to see some new fans acquired and beyond that, some opportunities to learn a little bit more about what the writers have been crafted. We certainly had a big ending to season 4 with that Magnum – Higgins kiss!

