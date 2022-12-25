Call the Midwife season 12 episode 1 air date, new details!

Following today’s big, wonderful Call the Midwife Christmas Special, why not take an advance look now at season 12? There is so much fantastic stuff to look forward to here!

First things first, let’s talk about when the premiere is going to air, since that varies depending on where you are reading this article from. If you are in the UK, BBC One is going to broadcast this episode on January 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. British television is known for broadcasting big events on New Year’s Day, and we certainly think that this qualifies for one! Unfortunately, if you’re in America you are going to be waiting a good while longer — the plan for the time being is for new episodes to air starting on March 19. If you are a new viewer, it is fairly common for PBS to get the episodes a little bit later than when they air across the pond.

As for what is coming up in terms of the story, let’s just say that there are some big moments for Trixie, a new recruit and Nonnatus House, and also a painful situation that is going to come across Poplar. For a few more details, take a look at the Call the Midwife season 12 episode 1 synopsis below:

It is April 1968 and change is coming to Nonnatus House. The sisters intend to make a good impression on new recruit Sister Veronica. It’s clear she is no shrinking violet and will ruffle a few feathers. Racial tensions cast a shadow over Poplar following Enoch Powell’s incendiary ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech. Nancy and Trixie team up to support terminally ill patient, and Fred is saddened to receive an official letter confirming the disbandment of the Civil Defence Corps.

Are you excited? Here’s to hoping that we have an emotional and well-written series of stories ahead.

