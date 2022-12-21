Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: Why the long wait?

For those out there who are unaware, we are going to be waiting a good while to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 arrive over on Paramount Network. How long? Think in terms of from now until we get around to Sunday, January 1.

Given what we just saw on this past episode — namely, Jamie’s attempts to impeach his own father — it feels fair to say that we’re set up for some really electric times as we move forward. Here’s the big question that comes as a result of that: Why are you making us wait, if you are the network? What good really comes from this?

Well, this move is really just a reminder that even in 2022, the folks at Paramount Network do still care about live ratings and don’t want to lose whatever audience they would typically have. Sunday is Christmas! While there are some countries (see the UK) where watching TV is an essential part of the day, it’s not a tradition stateside. With that in mind, putting a new season 5 episode on the air that day was only going to get it lost in the shuffle and for the network, they considered that a less-than-favorable move.

With this in mind, the plan here is to keep us waiting and, ironically, deliver a much bigger hiatus after episode 8 concludes. This episode is airing almost on an island and yet, it may end up being the most important one that we’ve seen since the end of season 4. We hope that you’re ready for a potential cliffhanger, since we tend to think that Taylor Sheridan is going to deliver something at the end of this that puts everyone’s jaws collectively on the ground.

Are you bummed to be waiting so long in order to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 8?

