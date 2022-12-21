Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Zendaya on Rue’s future

We know that we’re on the road to a Euphoria season 3 happening over at HBO — unfortunately, we know it’s a pretty long road still. There is no official start date for the series yet; heck, there’s not even official word on when production is kicking off!

What we can at least say is that we’re at a point where the cast is coming back together and talking about the show, and that is a step in the right direction. Recently, there was a Q&A featuring some of the series’ main players for awards season and speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Zendaya herself had to say about Rue:

“I just hope for a little bit of joy and for her just to be able to breathe and love without the fear of losing … I mean she’s gonna have to go through some things, yes, but you know, we’ll get there.”

There was no indication during the discussion that filming has kicked off yet, and we think that the idea is for that to happen at some point in the first few months of next year. After that, we can start to think a little more seriously about when new episodes will actually arrive.

If we were HBO, what we’d want is pretty simple: To get season 3 in roughly the same position that we got season 2 earlier this year. A winter 2024 premiere, while far away, would at the very least give everyone involved a chance to deliver some powerful stories that have had plenty of time to develop. We’ve already seen that this audience will come back after a long hiatus, so we absolutely tend to think that they would do so all over again.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to Euphoria, including a few more details on the future

When do you think we’re going to be able to see Euphoria season 3 on HBO?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







