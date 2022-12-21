Chicago Med season 8 spoilers: Who is Dr. Grace Song?

When Chicago Med season 8 returns to NBC in the new year, we are going to have a chance to see a new face in Dr. Grace Song.

So, who is this character? According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Big Sky actress T.V. Carpio is going to be recurring in what is being billed as a recurring role as this character. The only thing that is official right now is that Dr. Song is brought on board by Jack Dayton, who purchased a controlling interest in the hospital at the end of the episode earlier this month.

Given that Ethan Choi is now gone from the hospital, it did make a certain degree of sense that the writers were going to introduce at least one more character into the mix. This show does try to mirror what goes on at a real-life hospital much of the time, where there is a tendency for characters to come and go with a certain degree of regularity.

Also, because a lot of these people are coming into the show with their own perspective and professional history, there also tends to be a lot of conflict. Is Dr. Song going to be a team player, or instead someone who is there to primarily push the agenda of the new boss? You gotta wonder something like this, and we will have to wait and see how this all plays out over time.

Remember that Chicago Med will officially come with new episodes on Wednesday, January 4, and it is fair to say that the arrival of Song is only one of many major events that will transpire. Odds are, Jack purchasing the hospital is going to create a pretty significant ripple effect all across the board.

