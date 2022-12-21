Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? New season 2 details!

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? We know that there are a lot of people out there who are absolutely going to be excited for more of this show, much as they should! There is a reason why it got all of the nominations that it did, and we are incredibly curious to see if the cast and crew can keep momentum going.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some less-than-exciting news: There is no new installment on the network tonight. Not only that, but there’s not one coming the week after, either. This is a series that is still off for a good span of time, and you will have to wait until Wednesday, January 4 to see “Read-A-Thon” arrive.

Luckily, we do at least know already that this is going to be a pretty fun installment! Go ahead and see the full season 2 episode 11 synopsis with other insight now:

“Read-A-Thon” – The competition heats up between Melissa and Janine as their classrooms go head-to-head in a read-a-thon sponsored by a local pizza shop. Both teachers encourage their students to hit the books hard but face some unexpected obstacles on their path to pizza glory. Meanwhile, Jacob and Gregory join forces and attempt to get their student-podcasting club off the ground when “Abbott Elementary” returns WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, we tend to think that this is just scratching the surface of what is going to come during the month of January in general. There is potential for SO many different stories in this month, and it’s a perfect time for the show to take advantage of a lot of viewers hanging out inside in the colder weather.

