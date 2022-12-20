Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Jason Ritter to guest star!

For months now, there have been jokes and comments about Jason Ritter joining his wife Melanie Lynskey on Yellowjackets season 2. Now, it is official.

According to a new report from Variety, the actor (who also appeared with Lynskey in Candy) is going to be making a guest-star appearance in an upcoming episode airing next year. We tend to think that the producers will have put together a great part for him, and it has to be one where he shares some scenes with his wife … right? That would at least be the most fun for people out there looking to get some Easter eggs.

The second season is poised to premiere in March, and we already know that the expectations are through the roof to see everything play out. There’s a reason, after all, why the show has already been renewed by Showtime for a season 3. There is so much to dive into both in the present in the past. Not only do we need to figure out what happened to the team in the wilderness (we know it involves it eating at least one person), but we also need to figure out how all of that further impacts things in the present.

Remember now that the second season will continue to film until we get around to February; with that in mind, we have to imagine that there are a few other guest spots that will be announced in due time. We’re also hoping in advance that we’ll get some actual footage at some point. We’ve seen a teaser so far, but it didn’t actually set the stage for what’s coming up next.

