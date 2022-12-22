Is Criminal Minds: Evolution new this week on Paramount+?

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution new tonight on Paramount+? We recognize that there is a lot of big-time drama coming for the world of the BAU — the big question is when we’ll have an opportunity to see a lot of it.

Unfortunately, that opportunity is not going to be this week. In advance of the upcoming Christmas holiday, the streaming service has opted to put the crime drama on a temporary hiatus, one that will last until Thursday, January 12. At that point, the series will return and there will be more installments through the rest of the season. (The finale has been scheduled already for February.)

So what can we anticipate seeing from start to finish here? Well, we would assume that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 is going to pick up immediately where episode 5 left off with both JJ and Luke in grave danger. We remain optimistic that they will each be able to pull through this situation still breathing, but there are some other issues that they could encounter! Take, for starters, if the explosion does lead to an injury, or it makes their search for Sicarius (otherwise known as Elias Voit) all the more difficult.

Over the next couple of weeks, we’re sure that a few more details are going to emerge all about what the future holds — at least in terms of the story of episode 6. Personally, we’d also love to learn if season 2 is happening, especially since the cast seems eager to do more! Unfortunately, that’s just not the sort of thing there is a clear time-frame on and it’s possible we will be waiting for a good while.

Is there anything you are especially hoping to see on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 when it returns?

Do you think that JJ and Luke are going to be fine? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates — we will have more as we approach the show coming back. (Photo: Paramount+.)

