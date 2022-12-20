Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Trailer incoming?

Is there any chance at all that we get a trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6? Make no mistake, we want it! Consider what happened at the end of episode 5, as we saw a pretty darn explosive cliffhanger with Alvez and JJ at the center of it. We’ll have to wait and see if the two make it out of that situation alive, let alone where they get in their investigation into the network of killers that is out there.

We do think there’s a chance that we will get at least some sort of insight on episode 6 prior to it airing; unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for a reasonable stretch of time in order to see it.

In the event you did not know already, season 1 episode 6 of the Paramount+ revival is not currently set to stream until we get around to Thursday, January 12, the other side of the holiday season. This means that come early 2023, the folks at the streaming service may be keen to share something more when it comes to the danger ahead.

The big question that they have to ask themselves in the midst of this is rather simple: How much are they going to want to give away about that cliffhanger in advance? Personally, we’re confident that Luke and JJ are going to be fine following the explosion, and we don’t think there is anything wrong with potentially teasing that. Instead, we tend to think that most of the drama comes from seeing how they could get out of this situation — or, how Elias Voit is going to start escalating the situation now that not everything is going his way.

