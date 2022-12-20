Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Two days to watch!

Are we really able to narrow down an exact Virgin River season 5 premiere date at Netflix? Maybe not in an official capacity, but there are a couple that are currently bouncing around in our head.

First things first, let’s collectively remind ourselves of what the streaming service likes to do with the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series, beginning with it kicking off in July. That’s something that we have seen from it on a number of occasions before, so why would we expect that to change this time around?

Earlier this year, season 4 kicked off on Wednesday, July 20. We’re going to think that Netflix will do something similar here, and they won’t kick off the new season on Wednesday, July 5. Why? It’s a little close to the Independence Day holiday, and the streaming service may use that date to launch another big show of theirs like The Witcher season 3 (which is already confirmed to come back this coming summer). Given that season 5 has already been filmed, there is no reason for Netflix to wait until August to kick it off, let alone late July.

With all of this mapped out, go ahead and circle July 12 and July 19 on your calendar right now, at the very least in pencil. Both of these dates make a reasonable amount of sense, just like we’d be excited to see the show at either of those points. We understand there is going to be demand to see Virgin River back in May or June and we understand that; yet, we tend to think that Netflix is adopting a philosophy of “if it ain’t broke, why fix it?” when it comes to this show. They have figured out a spot where it performs very well — as a matter of fact, this is one of the biggest under-the-radar hits on TV! Why mess with something that works?

