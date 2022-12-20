The Boys season 4 premiere date: Will season 5 news come first?

What can we expect to get first from the folks at Prime Video — The Boys season 4 premiere date, or some news on a season 5? It is an interesting conundrum, mostly because there is so much at stake with this franchise!

Let’s just go ahead and put this in blunt terms for a moment: The Boys is one of the most successful franchise that is out there for the Amazon-owned streaming service. It’s already spawned two separate spin-offs, plus scored a great deal of critical acclaim and plenty of merchandise. (It’s also one of the most hilarious fandoms on the internet, though we recognize that’s not exactly pertinent to the matter at hand.)

What we’re trying to get at right now is that Prime Video is going to want more of this series; not only that, but they are probably going to work to solidify its future over the next few weeks. Don’t be shocked if we get an official renewal well before season 4 premieres, mostly because that will help them to start work on season 5 far in advance. That is needed for a show like this that has a lengthy post-production window attached to it.

Also, remember that we’re probably not going to be getting season 4 until either late 2023 or early 2024, and we tend to lean more in the direction of the latter. That makes it all the more essential that the producers and the streamer do their part now in order to better map out the future. At least the spin-off Gen V should help to tide us all over every step of the way.

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for The Boys season 4?

