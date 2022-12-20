Yellowjackets season 2: When will we see adult Lottie?

We now know the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date on Showtime and beyond just that, we’ve heard news about a season 3 renewal. All of this is exciting, but this also puts us in a spot where we can put even more of the focus on the story itself.

So when are we going to find out some more news on what’s next — in particular when it comes to Lottie? One of the big stories of the past several months was the reveal that Simone Kessell of Obi-Wan Kenobi fame will be playing the older version of the character, played by Courtney Eaton in the past. She could end up being one of the central antagonists, given that she has been set up to be almost this cult-like figure within the world of the story.

Now that we’ve mapped all of this out, let’s get to the next all-important question: When are we going to be seeing more of this version of Lottie in the flesh? Is there a chance that the network really makes us wait until the premiere in March? It is easy to make that case, but we tend to think they’ll be keen to show at least something in the weeks before that.

At present, it feels like giving us a look at adult Lottie and adult Van (played by Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose) would be one of the things that Showtime would want to show off in a trailer, which we tend to think will come in late January or early February. Seeing these two characters within the present-day world is that ultimate mic-drop moment that gets everyone even more excited for the future than they would be otherwise.

We can’t just assume that the older versions of Lottie and Van are the same as when we saw then in the past. Could they be different in a positive way? Sure … but we’re just not that confident this is going to be the case.

