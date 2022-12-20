The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: The next headline

What are some of the next headlines going to be in regards to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? Obviously, we want a premiere date or, at the very least, a premiere window. Is there a chance we get either one of these in the near future?

We love to be as optimistic as possible within a number of these stories, but we do need to be realistic at the same time. This is why we’re noting that for now, it’s best to expect a pretty long wait for more news — and by the time we do get some announcements pertaining to the Hulu show, it’s likely not to be about a premiere date at all.

So what could it be instead? Well, for the time being our feeling is that the streaming service will make at least some sort of announcement when production is underway next year, and that will be the first headline we get. Beyond that, we could hear a little more about a couple of new characters, though we don’t think that the series is going to be super-desperate to make a lot of big announcements early. Why would they, when they have no real reason to do so? That is more likely to be one of the last announcements that they make at any point in 2023.

If you have not seen prior updates…

There is mounting evidence that we may not see the final season until 2024, with the biggest bit of it being Elisabeth Moss’ work on another project and her busy schedule in general. Given that she is both acting as June and also directing, you really need to make sure she has the time and space to do that. We’re hoping right now for a winter / spring start in the aforementioned year, but it is far too early to say anything for sure.

