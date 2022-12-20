House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Episode count talk

How much is locked in at the moment when it comes to both the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date and episode count? Of course, we wonder already if there is some room for fluctuation in here.

First and foremost, let’s talk what seems to be cemented already: The episode count. Season 2 is going to bring you another ten episodes. Could that change? In theory sure, but we also don’t think that HBO is really planning to do that. They developed a plan here for a reason and we tend to think that they are going to stick to that.

The reason why they don’t do more than ten episodes is tied in some ways to the premiere date. This is such an expensive and exhaustive show to make that if we were to get into the 12-13 episode range here, there is a legitimate chance that we wouldn’t see the series back until mid-to-late 2024. As it stands, spring 2024 seems to be a viable possibility. While there is likely very little room for change when it comes to the episode count, we could see some fluctuation when it comes to the premiere date. There can always be production delays, just as there is also a possibility that HBO may sort things around differently depending on what could make them the most money.

In the past, we’ve seen George R.R. Martin say that it may take at least a couple more seasons beyond the upcoming one in order to tell the full story of the Dance of Dragons. He may be an executive producer on House of the Dragon, but he is not the only person who has a say in all of this. We do think there are going to be a lot of discussions on the future over the next year; in terms of the present, though, HBO has already set the terms.

