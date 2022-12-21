Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC with season 10 episode 10?

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have an opportunity to see the police drama back after last week’s compelling hour?

We wish we had some good news to share, especially since last week’s Upton-centric hour did air somewhat on an island unto itself. However, here is where things stand: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one the following week, either. The plan for now is for season 10 to return with new episodes when we get around to Wednesday, January 4. While Sean O’Neal is technically still alive, we tend to think that he’s going to be put behind bars and won’t be a direct focus here. The series could go in a slightly different direction and with that, focus on a few different characters.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full season 10 episode 10 synopsis below right now:

01/04/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek’s, to work the case. Things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style.

On the other side of this, there are some good things that we can celebrate — namely, that there should be some more episodes through at least a part of January and February. This is a time when NBC has a tendency to really cash in on the winter months, where ratings tend to be higher than at any other point in the season. This could help to ensure that both this and the One Chicago franchise stick around for a little while. For whatever reason, there are no renewals as of yet for the future.

