Snowfall season 6 premiere date: On the cusp of big reveal?

Are we going to get a Snowfall season 6 premiere date on FX at some point in the incredibly near future? There is a big case for this right now!

So what is exhibit A at the moment when it comes to this? Let’s just keep it pretty simple: The fact that on December 21 last year, we learned the start date for season 5. So, if the network wants to keep this tradition going a little while longer, doesn’t now feel like the right time to reveal something more?

Well, this is where the rather unfortunate news does come into play here, as the Damson Idris series is under no obligation to reveal anything. They don’t have to share a start date for some time still, even if it would be nice if we got it.

Ever since the onset of the global health crisis, we’ve seen the network air episodes starting around late February. While that could be the case again here, you also have to remember this: Season 6 is the final batch of episodes. We don’t think it would be a major shock to anyone out there if the powers-that-be opted to give the series a little bit of extra time to make it perfect. Series finales are one of the most heavily scrutinized things that are out there! It’s the sort of thing that everyone will have an opinion on in advance, and you have to prepare for that accordingly.

Even if we don’t get a premiere date over the next couple of days, rest assured that there’s some exciting stuff coming — and we hope that a battle between Franklin and Teddy is at the center of it.

Do you think we are going to get a Snowfall season 6 premiere date in the reasonably near future?

